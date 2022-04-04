Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (March 28 to April 01, 2022)

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 25.03.2022 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 28.03.2022 01.04.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 181.7 181.9 183.5 181.9 28/03/2022 183.6 30/03/2022 + 1.750000 0.96 U.K 239.990 239.210 240.960 238.650 29/03/2022 240.960 01/04/2022 + 0.970000 0.40 Japan 1.494600 1.477300 1.495600 1.476900 29/03/2022 1.507200 30/03/2022 + 0.001000 0.07 Euro 200.730 199.600 203.350 199.600 28/03/2022 204.280 31/03/2022 + 2.620000 1.31 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 25.03.2022 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 28.03.2022 01.04.2022 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 182.2 182.4 184.0 182.4 28/03/2022 184.1 30/03/2022 + 1.750000 0.96 U.K 240.650 239.860 241.620 239.310 29/03/2022 241.620 01/04/2022 + 0.970000 0.40 Japan 1.498700 1.481300 1.499600 1.481000 29/03/2022 1.511300 30/03/2022 + 0.000900 0.06 Euro 201.280 200.150 203.910 200.150 28/03/2022 204.840 31/03/2022 + 2.630000 1.31 ========================================================================================================

