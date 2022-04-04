ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,466
28524hr
Sindh
575,683
Punjab
505,127
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,088
KPK
219,106
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Your rupee last week

04 Apr, 2022

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (March 28 to April 01, 2022)

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          25.03.2022                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week     28.03.2022      01.04.2022                              FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing   Opening     Closing      Highest               Lowest             Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
U.S       181.7     181.9     183.5     181.9   28/03/2022     183.6   30/03/2022   +   1.750000    0.96
U.K     239.990   239.210   240.960   238.650   29/03/2022   240.960   01/04/2022   +   0.970000    0.40
Japan  1.494600  1.477300  1.495600  1.476900   29/03/2022  1.507200   30/03/2022   +   0.001000    0.07
Euro    200.730   199.600   203.350   199.600   28/03/2022   204.280   31/03/2022   +   2.620000    1.31
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          25.03.2022                             LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week     28.03.2022     01.04.2022                               FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing   Opening     Closing      Highest               Lowest             Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       182.2     182.4     184.0     182.4   28/03/2022     184.1   30/03/2022   +   1.750000    0.96
U.K     240.650   239.860   241.620   239.310   29/03/2022   241.620   01/04/2022   +   0.970000    0.40
Japan  1.498700  1.481300  1.499600  1.481000   29/03/2022  1.511300   30/03/2022   +   0.000900    0.06
Euro    201.280   200.150   203.910   200.150   28/03/2022   204.840   31/03/2022   +   2.630000    1.31
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Your rupee last week pakistani exchange rate Exchange rates for Currency Notes

Comments

Comments are closed.

Your rupee last week

Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Ex-governor Sarwar assails his sacking ‘late at night’

President dissolves NA on PM’s advice

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Opposition jolted by deputy speaker’s ruling

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Kremlin warns West: rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

Public order must be maintained: SC

All in a day: No-confidence motion dismissed, President Alvi dissolves National Assembly on PM Imran's advice

Iran says agreement in Vienna nuclear talks ‘close’

Read more stories