‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Saturday that some lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were contacting him as they were facing strong backlash from their families and wanted to support him against the no-confidence motion.

“Some PML-N lawmakers are contacting me—they say they are facing problems in their families—their family members—wives, children are condemning them,” the PM said addressing a dinner ceremony in honour of PTI legislators.

Taking a jibe at PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif, Khan said, “The one who has got new dress stitched (to wear after becoming PM) does not know what will happen to him tomorrow (Sunday),” premier said.

The PM took on the United States for allegedly conspiring to topple his government. “The thieves colluded with America to hatch this conspiracy—but I thank Allah they all have been exposed—the entire nation is united against these thieves and the US conspiracy,” Khan said.

He urged the public, especially youth, to register peaceful protest against the foreign conspiracy that has been hatched to oust him from power. Khan said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) landslide victory in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government polls is a manifestation of public support for the political party.

“This has proved to be a blessing in disguise for us and we thank Allah for that—all that melodrama; the conspiracy and the collusion of thieves with America has enraged the public that is united against the foreign conspirators and their stooges. The people recorded their verdict in favour of PTI in LG elections,” PM remarked.

Taking on his former aides without naming anyone, Khan said, “I thank Allah from the core of my heart that he helped me get rid of those people who were siding with me in pursuit of their petty interests. They have been exposed. I would take two tablets of Disprin before meeting them and listening to their rubbish talks. But, thankfully, it’s all over. Now, I do not have to see their faces and listen to all the crap they would utter,” Khan said as the participants of the ceremony burst into laughter.

The PM, who faces voting on no-confidence motion today (Sunday) that would decide his fate, profoundly thanked his party lawmakers for standing with him.

“You are the people who have been with me through thick and thin. I never forget the people who stand with me in bad times—who support me braving the odds—I salute you all and extend my profound homage—I truly cherish my association with you—together we would face and overcome these challenging times too,” PM Khan said.

