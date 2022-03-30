Dissident MPs making efforts to return to the party fold: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the dissident members of PTI had intensified contacts for return as the Article 63A case was pending in the Supreme Court.

Talking to mediapersons outside the Supreme Court, Farrukh said that it is not just one vote of the MNA but the trust of millions of voters and the people of the constituency would not spare the dissident MNAs.

He said the opposition had failed and its ploy of no-confidence motion was set to prove a flop.

He said the external forces want to destabilise Pakistan but these puppets of foreign masters would not get any benefit out of these conspiracies.

Besides, the opposition offered PML-Q chief ministership but Chaudhris of Gujrat preferred to work with the PTI.

He further added “today, another surprise would jolt the opposition”.

Farrukh said that threats were made for non-compliance on March 7 right a day before no-confidence motion was filed which was proof that both were linked. He also claimed that absconder Nawaz Sharif met with many anti-Pakistan people including Mohibullah.

He said the “Amr BilMa’ruf” rally of Prime Minister Imran Khan was a historic meeting as motorways, highways, and all of Islamabad roads were packed with the PTI workers.

Criticizing PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, he said Rana could not even win 2018 elections from one polling station where he had been minister for twice.

Taunting the opposition, he said Shehbaz Sharif was to drag Zardari on the streets of Larkana, while the PPP leaders were not supposed to greet Nawaz Sharif.

He said we had to thwart the external conspiracy, our negotiations with other allies are in the final stages.

“We have taken allies with us before, and we will take them with us in the future too,” Farrukh remarked.

The number of members of the opposition on the day of the no-confidence vote would also be a surprise, Farrukh said, while adding that the opposition’s long march which started in Lahore also ended in a fiasco.

He asked where Fazlur Rehman was when 400 drone strikes took place in Pakistan that were authorised by Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.

To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan represented the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and courageously fought the case against Islamophobia.

There was already an electoral alliance with the PML-Q, and the PTI did not offer the chief ministership of Punjab to anyone outside the alliance, Farrukh said in reply to a question.

While talking about the resignation of Usman Buzdar, he said Buzdar is a courageous soldier of Imran Khan who had stood by him.

