PTI holds protests to express solidarity with PM

LAHORE: To express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran and show anger against the interference of foreign powers, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held protests in various parts of Punjab on Saturday.

In the provincial capital, the protest was held outside the Lahore Press Club, which is near the US General Consulate. The protest, led by PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, raised slogans ‘foreign powers’ for allegedly destabilizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The protests were also taken out at Lahore, Attock, Chinnot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Khushab, Mianwali, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Sargodha and Sheikupura. Led by their local leaders, a large number of PTI workers came out on the roads and raised slogans against turncoats and foreign powers for allegedly interfering and destabilizing a democratic government.

While addressing the rallies, the PTI leaders said that the whole nation stands with Prime Minister Imran Khan and while condemning the foreign power’s interference they said that they will not allow anyone to challenge the country’s sovereignty. They further said that history will never forgive the traitors; “this is a fight between right and wrong and we stand with our leader in his struggle to build a prosperous and independent country”.

