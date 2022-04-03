Red Zone sealed on the eve of vote on no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have tightened security in the federal capital, raising it to red level, and sealed the Red Zone ahead of voting in the National Assembly on Sunday (today) on the no-confidence motion submitted by the combined opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They also imposed section 144 in a bid to tackle the situation effectively, as supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could converge on the area in large numbers on Mr Khan’s call.

In view of the delicate situation, police and Frontier Constabulary personnel have been tasked with maintaining law and order in the capital city. They would, therefore, be providing security to lawmakers as well as sensitive installations in the Red Zone, officials said.

Information gleaned from various sources revealed that dissident members of the PTI were at considerable risk, the officers said. Security has also been tightened in and around the Parliament Lodges, a hotel and a few buildings, including the Sindh House, where lawmakers of opposition parties, PTI dissidents and parliamentarians of erstwhile government allies are staying. The officials said the Red Zone had been sealed off completely, except for the Margalla Road, adding that containers had been placed at the zone’s entry points for the purpose.

Islamabad Police confirmed that arrangements were being made to deal with any untoward situation that might emerge on the potentially fateful day. The metro bus service would remain suspended during the day and holidays of all staff working in public hospitals, and police and administrative departments have been cancelled.

