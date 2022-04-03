ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

French grains in good shape as cold snap, spring sowing in focus

Reuters 03 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Cereal crops in France, the European Union’s biggest producer, remained mostly in good shape last week, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday, as traders monitored a wintry start to April for any damage to fields.

For soft wheat, 92% of crops were rated good or excellent in the week to March 28, stable compared with the previous week and the highest score for the period in at least five years, FranceAgriMer said in a weekly cereal crop report.

Winter barley and durum wheat, sown in autumn like soft wheat, also remained at a five-year high for crop ratings, with good/excellent scores of 88% and 87% respectively, it said. In a first rating for recently sown spring barley, the

office estimated 92% of crops were in good or excellent condition. French cereals have benefited from moderate weather since autumn, and showers earlier this week are expected to help crops after a dry end to winter.

Attention has turned to a cold spell from Friday forecast to bring widespread frosts until Monday. The weather outlook has raised concern about damage to farmland, as was seen a year ago when a cold snap also followed a mild start to spring, causing losses in vineyards and fruit orchards.

However, temperature forecasts and the development stage of plants suggested limited risks for cereals, crop institute Arvalis said. Grain markets are also monitoring upcoming spring planting to see if farmers’ plans would be altered by tensions in fertiliser supply and calls to raise production to compensate for war-hit exports from Ukraine. Sunflower seed could attract extra plantings as it uses less fertiliser than corn, mirroring an expected shift in the United States to soybeans from corn.

France’s sunflower seed area may reach 750,000-780,000 hectares this spring, compared with about 700,000 initially expected, Afsaneh Lellahi of oilseed crop institute Terres Inovia said.

However a big shift in planting trends was not expected as French farmers generally follow rotation patterns, while the EU’s decision to allow fallow land to be cultivated this year came late for growers to change plans, Claude Tabel, head of seed industry group UFS, said.

European Union Cereal crops Cereal crops in France French grains

Comments

1000 characters

French grains in good shape as cold snap, spring sowing in focus

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories