TDAP holds seminar on ‘Women in Trade Export Readiness’

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) is working to promote women entrepreneurship to drive economic growth, channelize home-based and micro businesses to venture at commercial level and explore their roots in international markets, said Mrs Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI. She was addressing to the participants of a seminar organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on ‘Women in Trade Export Readiness’ here on Saturday.

She thanked TDAP for arranging this very productive seminar particularly for women. She said that the areas of interest as Ready made Garments, Wooden Furniture, Salt, Gems and Jewellery, Handicrafts are very much linked with the women businesses which need to be channelized to give a quantum jump to exports as non-traditional items direly needed in traditional and non-traditional markets.

She said that she is mainly focusing on women entrepreneurship and also exerting full energies for capacity building and up-gradation of skills of women led businesses by initiating training programmes on Digital Marketing, Web Development Computer application, graphic designing, E-Commerce and Mobile repairs. The purpose is to improve their business skills and competitiveness to venture in local and export markets.

To enhance exports, she urged to TDAP Authorities to provide 75% percent subsidy in travelling ticket, shipment freight, stall rent etc to the delegations and exhibitors organized by FWCCI abroad. She also informed that FWCCI is going to organize an international convention ‘Women Economy – Empowering World’, with the objectives: (1) to Drive Economic Growth – domestic & Export Development: Traditional & Non-Traditional Exports (2) ‘Hands on Support – Skill Development, and desired that TDAP might come forward as partner organization for the event.

Shaoib Zafar, Advisor International Trade Centre (ITC) briefed the participants with the help of slides on the subject. The meeting was also addressed by Alla Dad Tarar, Director TDAP Regional Office while Hafiz Kamran, Assistant Director TDAP, also took part in the proceedings of the Seminar.

Vote of Thanks was offered by Mrs Farhat Nisar, Vice President while Mrs Shama Ahmad, Mrs Hina Babar and others were present on the occasion.

