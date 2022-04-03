ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Minister inaugurates improvement plan in DDA housing scheme

APP 03 Apr, 2022

DI KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Saturday inaugurated a multi-million rupees improvement plan in the housing scheme under Dera Development Authority (DDA) in a simple but impressive ceremony.

During his visit to Dera Ismail Khan, the minister inaugurated the plan which included construction and installation of underground sewerage system, roads, green belts, parks and street lights in the DDA housing scheme.

Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Waseem, DDA Project Director Shah Jahan Khan and other officials concerned besides elders of the area attended the ceremony in large numbers.

On the occasion, the provincial minister said that despite the prolonged difficult times of COVID-19 in the present tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction and development, employment and housing facilities were provided to the poor to live contended under their own roof.

In this way, he maintained, the PTI led government was also fulfilling the promise of bread, cloth and house (Roti, Kapra Aur Makan) to the people today, the promise that was not made by us but by the many times ruling parties in the past just to garner the votes of the people and then these rulers would come to power and forget all the promises and heat up the market of corruption to fill their personal coffers, he added.

Faisal Amin Gandapur regretted that the rulers of the past had looted the national wealth with both hands in the name of mega projects but did not pay any attention to improving the life standards of the poor people. However, today, he said, every action and plan of PTI led government is based only on the public interest and welfare.

Imran Khan Faisal Amin Gandapur Dera Development Authority Inayatullah Waseem

