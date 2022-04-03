ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Spain opposition chief vows moderation, dialogue

AFP 03 Apr, 2022

SEVILLE: Spain’s new opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo pledged to turn the page on confrontational politics and foster inclusive dialogue Saturday in his first speech after being overwhelmingly elected head of the Popular Party.

A calm, experienced moderate with a pragmatic outlook, he said he would fight to return the right-wing party to power and warned he would not be a pushover.

“Moderation is not about being lukewarm and dialogue is not submission,” he said after being elected leader with 98.3 percent of the votes at a two-day party congress in Seville.

After 13 years governing Galicia in northwestern Spain with an impressive track record of four absolute majorities, the party is hoping the 60-year-old will be able to translate his regional success to a national level.

“Enough of the heated debates and confronting each other, enough of creating problems, there are already so many... Let’s end these futile debates and face the real problems,” Feijoo told delegates.

“I’m not here to insult (Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) but to beat him.”

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, a guest at the congress, said he had full confidence in Feijoo.

“Alberto knows the path to victory very well because if there’s one thing he knows about, it’s winning elections,” he said in fluent Spanish.

The Spanish premier congratulated Feijoo on his appointment, tweeting: “In these complex times, working with unity and responsibility for the common good must be a priority for everyone.” The Galician leader was the only candidate running to take over from Pablo Casado, who was edged out following a bitter internal dispute with one of the party’s rising stars.

Margaritis Schinas Alberto Nunez Feijoo Spain opposition chief

Comments

1000 characters

New Spain opposition chief vows moderation, dialogue

WTO’s TPR asks country to further diversify export base

KE asks govt to release Rs3.4bn under PM’s relief package

Erstwhile Pata/Fata units: No tax relief beyond determined quota after 15th

Audit, return filing by businesspeople: FBR to give relaxation on integration with new systems

PM urges youth to hold ‘peaceful’ protests

Pakistan wants to resolve regional issues through partnerships: COAS

‘Confrontation with Constitution’: Shehbaz warns PM of consequences

‘Certain PML-N MPs are contacting me’, claims embattled PM

0.36m sets imported: 3.94m mobile phones assembled locally in Feb: PTA

Restoration of sacked PARC employees: IHC declares directives of PAC as illegal

Read more stories