New Spain opposition chief vows moderation, dialogue

SEVILLE: Spain’s new opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo pledged to turn the page on confrontational politics and foster inclusive dialogue Saturday in his first speech after being overwhelmingly elected head of the Popular Party.

A calm, experienced moderate with a pragmatic outlook, he said he would fight to return the right-wing party to power and warned he would not be a pushover.

“Moderation is not about being lukewarm and dialogue is not submission,” he said after being elected leader with 98.3 percent of the votes at a two-day party congress in Seville.

After 13 years governing Galicia in northwestern Spain with an impressive track record of four absolute majorities, the party is hoping the 60-year-old will be able to translate his regional success to a national level.

“Enough of the heated debates and confronting each other, enough of creating problems, there are already so many... Let’s end these futile debates and face the real problems,” Feijoo told delegates.

“I’m not here to insult (Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez) but to beat him.”

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, a guest at the congress, said he had full confidence in Feijoo.

“Alberto knows the path to victory very well because if there’s one thing he knows about, it’s winning elections,” he said in fluent Spanish.

The Spanish premier congratulated Feijoo on his appointment, tweeting: “In these complex times, working with unity and responsibility for the common good must be a priority for everyone.” The Galician leader was the only candidate running to take over from Pablo Casado, who was edged out following a bitter internal dispute with one of the party’s rising stars.