Getaway Britons facing Dover delays as ferry services disrupted

LONDON: Lorries and holiday motorists heading to France from Britain were on Saturday facing long delays due to a shortage of ferries at the Port of Dover, while airport travellers have also been warned to expect queues.

Many schools in Britain broke up for the two-week Easter holiday on Friday, putting more pressure on limited ferry capacity at the port, just when Britons have been freed of COVID-19 restrictions and are travelling abroad in greater numbers.

Cross-channel ferry capacity between Dover, the main sea gateway to continental Europe, and the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk had already been disrupted after P&O Ferries services were suspended following its sacking of 800 workers last month. The company is yet to be given clearance to resume sailings using cheaper agency staff.