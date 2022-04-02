ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
ASL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
AVN 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
BOP 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.12%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.52%)
GGL 17.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
MLCF 35.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.12%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.14%)
PTC 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
TPL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
TPLP 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.91%)
TREET 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
TRG 78.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.53%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
BR100 4,532 Increased By 18.3 (0.41%)
BR30 16,350 Increased By 45.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 45,061 Increased By 131.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,188 Increased By 70.8 (0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,360
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,181
20824hr
Sindh
575,473
Punjab
505,087
Balochistan
35,475
Islamabad
135,083
KPK
219,081
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 2,129 new COVID cases for April 1 vs 1,827 a day earlier

Reuters 02 Apr, 2022

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 2,129 new COVID-19 cases on April 1, up from 1,827 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 2,086 of the new cases were local infections, compared with 1,787 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 7,869 from 5,559.

Among them, the country’s financial hub of Shanghai reported 6,051 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 260 symptomatic cases for April 1, according to the city government.

The total of confirmed COVID cases in mainland China stands at 153,232, while the death toll remained 4,638.

China COVID cases

Comments

1000 characters

China reports 2,129 new COVID cases for April 1 vs 1,827 a day earlier

Jul-Mar exports grow 25pc to $23.332 billion YoY

Fertilizer for farmers: ECC directs ministry to formulate ‘rationalized’ policy

Fertilizer firms being issued show-cause notices despite SRO compliance

Shehbaz censures Imran for ‘damaging’ ties with global powers

US irked by Russia visit, says PM

Move to avert LNG, oil supply disruption: ECC approves Rs25bn for PSO against Rs50bn request

Senate election: IHC turns down Gilani’s ICA

PM orders filing of reference against dissident PTI MNAs

Conversion of Karachi’s garbage into electricity: LoI signed as reputed cos keen to make $600m investment

Alternative currency-based payment mechanism with Iran on the cards

Read more stories