LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Programme will prove to be a game-changer; “the government started a new era in healthcare by providing free health insurance facility to all people of Punjab.”

“The government had allocated a huge amount of Rs400 billion for the health facility,” he said while addressing the Cabinet Standing Committee meeting on Universal Health Insurance here on Friday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, Punjab Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad, Special Secretary Finance Silwat Saeed, Special Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Punjab Healthcare Commission CEO, Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company CEO, Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and other officials were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards have been distributed to the entire population of Punjab. “So far one million people have received free treatment from the public and private hospitals.

