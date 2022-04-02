ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
‘Independent’ MPA Jugnu joins PML-N: Hamza says next Punjab CM will be from his party

Recorder Report 02 Apr, 2022

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Friday claimed to have majority in the provincial assembly of Punjab and said the next chief minister in Punjab will be from the PML-N.

Talking to media at the formal of joining of Jugnu Mohsin, an independent MPA in the Punjab Assembly into PML-N fold, Hamza criticized Sardar Usman Buzdar over worst governance in Punjab. “Where is Wasim Akram plus; we would not take revenge but those who ruthlessly misused national resources would be held accountable of their misdeeds,” he said.

Answering a question, he said the PML-N had completed consultation for new setup in Punjab but final decision would be taken by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

To another query, he said whatever decided between joint opposition and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was a matter of the past. Calling Imran Niazi a ‘fascist’, the PML-N leader said he (Imran) had given nothing to the people except inflation, unemployment and hunger. “I wish somebody have told Imran Khan that his slogan of ‘tsunami’ is mere destruction,” he said.

To another question, Hamza said that no-trust motion was a democratic process and it would be passed against PM Imran Khan with a thumping majority. He deplored that the country was facing destruction due to inaptness of present regime. He also criticized Imran Khan for showing irresponsible statements.

Terming joining of Jugnu Mohsin into the PML-N fold, Hamza said solution of problems facing the country lied in holding free, fair and impartial elections in the country.

Jugnu Mohsin said she was thankful to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and party President Shehbaz Sharif for accepting her in the party. She said she had a close association with both Nawaz and Shehbaz, and had been in touch with the party’s high-command. “The PML-N president has always supported and encouraged me,” she added.

Jugnu Mohsin said PM Imran Khan had lost the moral legitimacy to run the government and the country. “Clearly, Imran Khan has no majority in the House,” she added. She said the PML-N leadership had adopted principle stand on democratic rights, country’s economy and other national issues. On the other hand, sources claimed that the PML-N was in touch with PTI dissidents groups and formal decision about new Punjab CM would be made after taking the joint opposition into confidence.

Usman Buzdar Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shehbaz PMLN provincial assembly Punjab

