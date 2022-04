KARACHI: Supernet Limited has clarified that story printed on 1st of April 2022 titled “Supernet to raise RS475m through IPO”, in Business Recorder has erroneously used the term “Initial Public Offer”, where as Supernet is being listed on the GEM Board of PSX and only accredited investors are eligible to invest in this offering. This will be called initial offering only.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022