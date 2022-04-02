KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 94,993 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,057 tonnes of import cargo and 46,936 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 48,057 comprised of 33,630 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 10,600 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 946 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 2,881 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,936 tonnes comprised of 40,440 tonnes of containerized cargo and 6,496 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Some, 5429 containers comprising of 2374 containers import and 3055 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 668 of 20’s and 737 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 116 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1031 of 20’s and 321 of 40’s loaded containers while 32 of 20’s and 675 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 02 ships namely Solar Alice and Sea Fortune have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 06 ships namely, Hyundai Oakland, Jahan Brothers, MT Quetta, Universal Bangkok, Syros I and Loanna have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, another ship, “Apnoia” left the Port on Friday morning, while three more ships, Johannes Maersk, Lotus A and Irenes Ray are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 178,294tonnes, comprising 117,609 tonnes imports cargo and 60,685 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,561 Containers (2,240 TEUs Imports and 3,321 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. The commodity-wise break-up of import and export cargo is highlighted as under.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 02 ships, Bolan and Anani& two more ships, Mol Growth and Bea Schilte Carrying Gas oil, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT on Friday, 01st April-2022

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022