MOSCOW: Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said on Friday it had raised its forecast for Russia’s 2021-2022 wheat exports by 0.4 million tonnes to 33.9 million tonnes. “The export forecast has been upped amid high world prices, weak rouble, and rapid shipments in the second half of March,” Sovecon said in a statement. “An additional factor is that some wheat demand had to switch from Ukraine to Russia.”