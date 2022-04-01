‘Threat’ letter: Top US diplomat summoned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned top US diplomat and handed over a strong demarche for “interfering in internal affairs of the country” in the wake of a “threat letter.”

Diplomatic sources said that the Acting Charge de' Affairs of the US — the country's top most diplomat in Pakistan at the moment — was summoned to the Foreign Office late on Thursday after the National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by the three services chiefs besides, the members of the top security panel.

“A strong demarche was delivered to the top US diplomat on interfering in internal affairs of the country,” the diplomatic source said.

