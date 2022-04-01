ANL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.53%)
ASC 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
ASL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.63%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.28%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
GGGL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.54%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.45%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.95%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TPL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.88%)
TPLP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6.37%)
TREET 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.4%)
TRG 78.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.31%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.02%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 40.6 (0.9%)
BR30 16,548 Increased By 243.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 45,192 Increased By 263.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 123.6 (0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
PM congratulates KPK CM, PTI for 'overwhelming' success in local polls

  • Says it is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies
BR Web Desk Updated 01 Apr, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) "for their overwhelming success in the second phase of local government elections in the province".

In a tweet on Friday, the PM said KPK has "emphatically rejected the traitors who sold out to foreign masters."

"This is an early warning to all traitors of what awaits them in their constituencies," he added.

As per unofficial and unconfirmed results of 30 tehsil councils, PTI has so far grabbed 13 tehsils seats, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) five and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won two seats, it was reported on Friday.

Polling for the second phase of local bodies election in 18 districts of KPK commenced on Thursday.

As per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of 28,020 candidates are contesting different seats in Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas Kohistan, Shangla, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

KPK local bodies election: Polling for second phase underway

Meanwhile, there are a total of 651 candidates in the run for city mayor and tehsil chairman seats. More than 12,000 are contesting for general seats of village and neighbourhood councils while 2,668 candidates are in the race for women seats.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Local Bodies Election KPK polls

