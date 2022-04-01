ANL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.53%)
ASC 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
ASL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 89.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.63%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.28%)
FFL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.14%)
GGGL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.67%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.54%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.45%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.72%)
MLCF 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.2%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
PRL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.95%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TELE 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.12%)
TPL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.88%)
TPLP 21.71 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (6.37%)
TREET 34.92 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.4%)
TRG 78.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.31%)
UNITY 27.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.02%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
YOUW 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
BR100 4,554 Increased By 40.6 (0.9%)
BR30 16,548 Increased By 243.7 (1.49%)
KSE100 45,192 Increased By 263.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 123.6 (0.72%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open lower

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower on Friday tracking falls on Wall Street as worries about the Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.71 percent, or 197.32 points, to 27,624.11 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 0.69 percent, or 13.36 points, to 1,933.04.

“Selling is likely to be dominant in the Tokyo market following falls of US shares,” Mizuho Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.6 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 finished down 1.6 percent.

Tokyo stocks open lower as Ukraine hopes recede

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.5 percent.

Investors were eyeing the situation in Ukraine as US President Joe Biden said he was “sceptical” about Moscow’s claim to be scaling back its onslaught in parts of the country.

The dollar was slightly up to 121.96 yen from 121.69 yen in New York, but down from 122.27 yen in Tokyo on Thursday.

According to data released before the opening bell, confidence among major manufacturers receded for the first time in seven quarters due to the impact of the Ukraine crisis.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 1.19 percent to 62,240 yen, while SoftBank Group dropped 2.89 percent to 5,398 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota losing 1.52 percent to 2,188.5 yen, Honda tumbling 2.33 percent to 3,409 yen and Nissan sliding 1.42 percent to 540 yen.

Toshiba jumped 5.37 percent to 4,900 yen after local media reported US equity firm Bain Capital is preparing a buyout offer for the Japanese conglomerate.

Toshiba however said in a statement on Friday that it was not involved in discussions on a buyout.

Tokyo shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares open lower

Letter: NSC strongly reacts to ‘interference’

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

PM congratulates KPK CM, PTI for 'overwhelming' success in local polls

Oil slides before consumer nations' meeting on stocks release

Economic crisis: Sri Lankan security forces deployed in Colombo after night of violence

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

New portal: FBR decides to upload profiles of non-filers

PPL won’t award LNG cargoes for April, May

Read more stories