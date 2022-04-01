ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
Kamyab Pakistan Programme: Over Rs7.5bn loans disbursed to 48,000 beneficiaries, Tarin told

Zaheer Abbasi 01 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Steering Committee of Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) was informed that the government has disbursed more than Rs 7.5 billion loans to 48,000 beneficiaries.

The meeting of the steering committee presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday was attended by the chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NAPHDA), deputy governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), president Bank of Punjab, chairman SECP, CEO Akhuwat Foundation, CEO NRSP, and other senior officers. The finance minister was given a detailed presentation on the progress of KPP.

It was informed that after the success of the first phase of KPP, extended throughout the country. In addition, the meeting was informed that a large number of applications for the award of loans were being received through SMS.

These applications are being processed as per laid down criteria for disbursement of loans under various categories. Small loans for business, farmers, and construction of houses are included under the programme, and loans are being disbursed among deserving applicants after meeting the requirements, the meeting was informed.

The meeting also addressed operational issues arising in the easy access and disbursement process of loans and also discussed provision of linking Kamyab Kissan Programme with crop cycle. The finance minister stated that the KPP is a landmark project having exponential potential to transform the lives of the lower strata of the society.

He further stressed the stakeholders to gear up the disbursement of interest-free loans to help the people in achieving self-sufficiency. The finance minister was assured by the stakeholders and the participants of their full cooperation and participation in making the programme successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

