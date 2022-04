FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Bilal Firoz Joya has checked cleanliness in the Ramadan bazaars and directed to improve sanitary condition up to the mark.

He visited Ramadan bazaars in Riaz Shahid Chowk, Millat Road and Kaleem Shaheed Park and said that 11 Sastay bazaars were set up across the city to facilitate the masses during the holy month of Ramadan.