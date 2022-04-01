Xi sees urgent need of development in many areas of Afghanistan

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday remarked that Afghanistan was in urgent need of development in many areas after having gone through so much in the past.

In his written remarks delivered at the Third Foreign Ministers’ Meeting among the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, held in Tunxi in east China’s Anhu province, he said the country had come to a critical point of transition from chaos to order.

“Afghanistan is a common neighbour and partner of all participating countries, and we form a community with a shared future linked by the same mountains and rivers who would rise and fall together,” he added.

He also noted that a peaceful, stable, developing and prosperous Afghanistan was the aspiration of all the Afghan people. “It is also in the common interests of regional countries and the international community.”