PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM can draw some lessons from…

“I hope The Khan has learned some valuable lessons.”

“One question: if he is no longer the prime minister would you still refer to him as The Khan?”

“That depends on how he acts or shall I say reacts to the vote of no confidence.”

“Please clarify.”

“Act in terms of bringing other subjects into the equation which may muddy the waters but are not relevant to the crisis he faces today while reacts would mean taking measures to deal with the crisis itself.”

“Hmmm that may be a tad too late.”

“As they say in English, it’s never too late.”

“Ha haha.”

“What?”

“The use of the word English as opposed to American.”

“Hey you learn to distinguish the forest from the trees.”

“Point taken but when I said that I hope The Khan has learned some valuable lessons….”

“You meant spiritual guidance should be limited to the soul while temporal matters must be the domain of logic, diplomacy and….”

“Logic I understand, I mean it was politically naive to let a long-time supporter Tareen go and keep the one man one vote people around….”

“Right instead of Tareen he should have made an example of the other member in his team who was also accused of profiteering….an electable but not a long-time supporter…”

“That is not logical because you can’t let someone go with 10 plus seats when one’s strength in the assembly is around 155 including the 10.”

“And what do you mean by diplomacy?”

“Diplomacy as bash Tareen but not his children because that no one forgets or forgives.”

“That’s logic too.”

“OK so international diplomacy must serve the interest of the country and whether we like it or not our exports go to the West, 50 percent of our remittances are from the West and while one can change this dynamic over time it aintgonna happen in one tenure.”

“But….”

“The Khan must also acknowledge that his arrogant attitude with his own people, the allies and some people he put his trust but who left him without a backward glance and I am referring to his Minister…”

“Hmmm that he will learn once he is out of the job but there is one lesson he has learned though he may not acknowledge it.”

“What?”

“That’s it’s not easy to let go of the position.”

“Indeed.”

