ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM can draw some lessons from…

“I hope The Khan has learned some valuable lessons.” “One question: if he is no longer the prime minister...
Anjum Ibrahim 01 Apr, 2022

“I hope The Khan has learned some valuable lessons.”

“One question: if he is no longer the prime minister would you still refer to him as The Khan?”

“That depends on how he acts or shall I say reacts to the vote of no confidence.”

“Please clarify.”

“Act in terms of bringing other subjects into the equation which may muddy the waters but are not relevant to the crisis he faces today while reacts would mean taking measures to deal with the crisis itself.”

“Hmmm that may be a tad too late.”

“As they say in English, it’s never too late.”

“Ha haha.”

“What?”

“The use of the word English as opposed to American.”

“Hey you learn to distinguish the forest from the trees.”

“Point taken but when I said that I hope The Khan has learned some valuable lessons….”

“You meant spiritual guidance should be limited to the soul while temporal matters must be the domain of logic, diplomacy and….”

“Logic I understand, I mean it was politically naive to let a long-time supporter Tareen go and keep the one man one vote people around….”

“Right instead of Tareen he should have made an example of the other member in his team who was also accused of profiteering….an electable but not a long-time supporter…”

“That is not logical because you can’t let someone go with 10 plus seats when one’s strength in the assembly is around 155 including the 10.”

“And what do you mean by diplomacy?”

“Diplomacy as bash Tareen but not his children because that no one forgets or forgives.”

“That’s logic too.”

“OK so international diplomacy must serve the interest of the country and whether we like it or not our exports go to the West, 50 percent of our remittances are from the West and while one can change this dynamic over time it aintgonna happen in one tenure.”

“But….”

“The Khan must also acknowledge that his arrogant attitude with his own people, the allies and some people he put his trust but who left him without a backward glance and I am referring to his Minister…”

“Hmmm that he will learn once he is out of the job but there is one lesson he has learned though he may not acknowledge it.”

“What?”

“That’s it’s not easy to let go of the position.”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS PM Imran Khan The Khan administration vote of no confidence

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: PM can draw some lessons from…

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories