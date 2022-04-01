ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

One wounded as protest at Sri Lanka leader’s home turns violent

AFP 01 Apr, 2022

COLOMBO: A protest by hundreds of people trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa turned violent Thursday, with at least one man critically wounded, as residents slammed the government’s handling of the country’s crippling economic crisis.

Security forces fired into the crowd — it was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets — and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Protesters set fire to an army bus parked across the lane leading to Rajapaksa’s home in Colombo’s Mirihana residential quarter, as well as a police vehicle. They also toppled a neighbour’s wall and used bricks to attack officers and troops.

Official sources told AFP that Rajapaksa was not at home during the melee, but top military officials went into a huddle to discuss the crisis.

The capital was placed under indefinite curfew in the wake of the violence.

Four hours into the protest, the area remained blocked for vehicles.

“I am unable to go home because our area is barricaded,” one resident told AFP. “People are shouting for the president and his family to step down.”

The South Asian nation of 22 million people is in the grips of its worst downturn since independence, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports.

Diesel — the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles — was unavailable at stations across the island on Thursday, according to officials and media reports — crippling public transport.

The rally had been called by social media activists who were not immediately identified, but their ire was directed at Rajapaksa and his family.

A live broadcast of the demonstration by a private television network abruptly stopped after what journalists said was pressure from the government.

However, videos shared on social media showed men and women shouting “lunatic, lunatic go home” and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.

The president’s elder brother Mahinda serves as prime minister while the youngest — Basil — holds the finance portfolio. The eldest brother Chamal is agriculture minister while nephew Namal holds the cabinet post for sports.

Buses stopped

Diesel shortages had sparked outrage across Sri Lanka in recent days, but the protests had so far been in towns and not aimed at any top leader, before Thursday’s events.

“We are siphoning off fuel from buses that are in the garage for repairs and using that diesel to operate serviceable vehicles,” Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

Owners of private buses — which account for two-thirds of the country’s fleet — said they were already out of oil and that even skeleton services might not be possible after Friday.

“We are still using old stocks of diesel, but if we don’t get supplies by this evening, we will not be able to operate,” the chairman of the private bus operators’ association, Gemunu Wijeratne, told AFP.

The state electricity monopoly said it had enforced a 13-hour power cut from Thursday — the longest ever — because they did not have diesel for generators.

Reservoirs, which provide more than a third of electricity demand via hydro power plants, were also at dangerously low levels.

The electricity rationing also hit mobile phone base stations and affected the quality of calls, operators said, adding that their stand-by generators were also without diesel.

Several state-run hospitals have stopped conducting surgeries as they have run out of essential life-saving medicines.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa SriLanka Dilum Amunugama

Comments

Comments are closed.

One wounded as protest at Sri Lanka leader’s home turns violent

Waiver of tax relief: FBR yet to begin refund payments to various sectors

Wheat production target missed

Moody’s sees no-trust move against PM as credit negative

Forex reserves down $3bn

PM vows to face no-trust vote

NA session adjourned till April 3

Opposition says PM won’t be given ‘safe passage’

Macroeconomic stability: IMF, govt discuss new initiatives

Various local car brands: Auto industry body concerned at hike in prices

'Defining moment': Sunday will decide which way this country goes, says PM Imran

Read more stories