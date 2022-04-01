ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
EU wheat rises after smaller than expected US area estimates

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose sharply in late trade on Thursday after the US government pegged US corn and wheat plantings below market expectations, sending Chicago futures rallying.

May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled up 1.9% at 369.50 euros ($409.33) a tonne, after climbing as high as 374 euros in late trade.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated US corn and wheat plantings at below average analyst expectations, while also pegging quarterly US wheat stocks at their lowest since 2008. The USDA’s planting and stocks reports are a key indicator in global grain markets and have taken on extra significance as traders grapple with supply tensions created by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world’s biggest grain exporters.

Grains, like other commodity markets, have been volatile during the month-old conflict in Ukraine, which has cut exports through the Black Sea.

Signs of progress in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine pushed wheat prices sharply lower earlier this week, before ceasefire hopes ebbed as fighting continued.

European traders were also assessing latest import tenders.

A purchase of 125,000 tonnes of wheat by Tunisia and an estimated 600,000 tonne purchase by Algeria in tenders held on Wednesday were expected to bring more sales for European Union wheat, including from Romania and France.

However, prices seen as relatively low in the tenders tempered market sentiment, traders said.

