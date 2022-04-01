ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.75%)
ASL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.37%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.79%)
BOP 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
FNEL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
GGGL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.45%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.35%)
GTECH 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.92%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.48%)
MLCF 35.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.8%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.51%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.49%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.15%)
UNITY 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
WAVES 15.03 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.85%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.47%)
YOUW 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (12.93%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By 56.1 (1.26%)
BR30 16,304 Increased By 387 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,929 Increased By 591.3 (1.33%)
KSE30 17,117 Increased By 194.4 (1.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,359
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,973
18024hr
Sindh
575,331
Punjab
505,054
Balochistan
35,474
Islamabad
135,075
KPK
219,062
Asia Coffee: Sales slow in Vietnam on low supplies

Reuters 01 Apr, 2022

HANOI/BANDAR LAMPUNG: Coffee supplies tightened in Vietnam this week as farmers who have already sold most of their stocks held onto the remaining beans in hope for higher prices, while discounts in Indonesia were little changed as beans just started arriving from a mini harvest, traders said.

Farmers in the Central Highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold coffee at 41,100 to 42,000 dong ($1.80 to $1.84) per kg, little changed from last week’s 41,200 to 42,400 dong range.

“Stockpile held by farmers now is not enough for us, while supplies in Indonesia are not coming in bulk yet,” said a trader based in the coffee belt.

“At the same time farmers are asking for higher prices due to rising production costs.” Traders in Vietnam offered 5% black and broken-grade 2 robusta at a discount range of $240 to $250 per tonne to the July contract, unchanged from last week.

The London ICE May contract settled up $2 at $2,142 per tonne on Wednesday.

Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have risen 19.4% in the first three months of this year from a year earlier to 541,000 tonnes, official data showed. The country’s coffee shipments in March are estimated at 170,000 tonnes, valued at $394 million.

In Indonesia’s Lampung province, robusta beans for shipments in May and onwards were offered at discounts of $150 to $160, compared with the $150 discount last week to the April to May contracts.

Another trader said the discount remained unchanged at $200 to the May contract as farmers started supplying new beans from a mini harvest, even though not all areas in Lampung saw harvest.

“Not all areas are having this mini harvest. So far, beans are only in the western Lampung region,” one of the traders said.

