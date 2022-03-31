ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.76%)
AVN 88.50 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
FNEL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.07%)
GGGL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.26%)
GGL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.98%)
GTECH 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.06%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.79%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.35%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (7.68%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.03%)
UNITY 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.29%)
WAVES 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.93%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.31%)
YOUW 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (11.38%)
BR100 4,515 Increased By 57.1 (1.28%)
BR30 16,305 Increased By 387.7 (2.44%)
KSE100 44,875 Increased By 537.2 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 191.4 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia accredits Taliban envoy, voices concern about hardliners

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

Russia has accredited a diplomat from the Taliban to engage with the new Afghan government but remains concerned about the threat of hardliner groups spilling over into Russia via Central Asia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia hosted an international conference on Afghanistan last year to try to reach a peace deal and curb violence between the Taliban and the then Afghan government.

Russia has labelled the Taliban a “terrorist organisation” but has welcomed their members on numerous occasions for talks. Since Russia’s mediation efforts, the United States and its allies withdrew their troops from Afghanistan after 20 years there and the Taliban seized power in August as the US-backed government collapsed.

Speaking at an Afghanistan-focused conference in China, Lavrov said that growing trade and economic ties between Afghanistan and countries in the region was contributing to the potential international recognition of their administration. He said a Taliban envoy was already active in Moscow.

“I would like to note that the first Afghan diplomat who arrived in Moscow last month and was sent by the new authorities has received accreditation at the Russian Foreign Ministry,” he said.

Lavrov makes first China visit since Ukraine war

Russia is worried about the potential for fallout in the wider region and the possibility of militants infiltrating the former Soviet republics of Central Asia, which Russia views as its southern defensive buffer.

“The plans of the Islamic State and its supporters to destabilize Central Asian states and export instability to Russia are of particular concern,” Lavrov said. “The build-up of detachments of Jamaat Ansarullah and the Islamic Movement Uzbekistan around the Afghan-Tajik and Afghan-Uzbek borders are an alarming sign.”

Since the Taliban takeover last year, Moscow has held military exercises in Tajikistan and bolstered hardware at its military base there.

Afghanistan Russia Taliban Russian invasion Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Comments

1000 characters

Russia accredits Taliban envoy, voices concern about hardliners

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories