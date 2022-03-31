ANL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (8.51%)
ASC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.21%)
ASL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.84%)
AVN 88.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.66%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.04%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.93%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.79%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.95%)
PACE 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.89%)
PRL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.32%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 31.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.32%)
TELE 14.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.59%)
TPL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9%)
TPLP 20.41 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (7.99%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (8.25%)
TRG 77.85 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.1%)
UNITY 26.33 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.25%)
WAVES 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.93%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.89%)
YOUW 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (12.59%)
BR100 4,515 Increased By 57.1 (1.28%)
BR30 16,305 Increased By 387.7 (2.44%)
KSE100 44,875 Increased By 537.2 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,115 Increased By 191.4 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops, set for 7% monthly decline as crude prices slide

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slid on Thursday, set for their first monthly decline this year, as a drop in oil prices weighed on prices amid investors eyeing March export data from cargo surveyors.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 91 ringgit, or 1.53%, to 5,839 ringgit ($1,389.41) a tonne by the midday break, down for a second straight session.

For the month, the contract is down 7.3% so far.

Oil futures dropped more than $5 a barrel on reports that the Biden administration is weighing releasing some one million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves for several months in a bid to calm soaring crude prices.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Traders are also awaiting cargo surveyors to release export shipment data for March.

Palm slips as Russia-Ukraine negotations raise hopes of ceasefire

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract gained 0.7%, while its palm oil contract fell 0.4%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.2%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm drops, set for 7% monthly decline as crude prices slide

No-confidence motion: NA to commence debate shortly

Budget preparation exercise: Process marred by political instability

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance

PM Imran summons NSC meeting, will address nation today: Fawad

Ghandhara Nissan (GHNL) announces assembly of Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as US considers record reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

Read more stories