ANL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.42%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.04%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.67%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.22%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.7%)
TELE 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.89%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.29%)
TRG 78.25 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.62%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
WAVES 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.17%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.07%)
BR100 4,500 Increased By 42.9 (0.96%)
BR30 16,237 Increased By 319.7 (2.01%)
KSE100 44,715 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 17,087 Increased By 163.8 (0.97%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
South Africa’s rand falls as Ukraine crisis weigh

Reuters 31 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand fell in early trade on Thursday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine dragged on and commodity prices, which benefit the resource-rich country, fell.

At 0605 GMT, the rand traded at 14.5000 against the dollar, around 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow builds up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday.

The rand has strengthened almost 10% this year, making it one of the best performing emerging market currencies, according to Refinitiv data, as it benefits from rising commodity prices alongside other exporters including Angola, Brazil and Chile.

South Africa’s rand pulls back as dollar firms

On Thursday, prices of commodities such as gold, platinum and palladium edged lower.

Local focus is on February producer price inflation data due at 0930 GMT and trader balance numbers scheduled for release at 1200 GMT.

South Africa's rand

