Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan's group has refused to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party's candidate for Punjab's chief minister, reported Aaj News on Wednesday.

"We will support the opposition against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi," a spokesperson of the Aleem Khan group confirmed, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI had apprehensions about the PML-Q leader's nomination.

PTI announces Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister candidate

"Is there no one from the PTI who could become Punjab's chief minister?" he asked.

The development comes after the ruling party on Monday announced to support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister.

Usman Buzdar has stepped down as the Punjab chief minister, as the ruling party looks to garner support ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Usman Buzdar steps down, PTI to support Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab CM

However, the government's challenges appear to grow as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced on Wednesday that it had ratified the agreement between the party and the opposition on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leaders Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque have also resigned from the federal cabinet.