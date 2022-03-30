ANL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
ASC 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.52%)
ASL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
AVN 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
BOP 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
FFL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.39%)
GGGL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.31%)
GGL 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
GTECH 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.87%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.06%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.93%)
TPLP 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.1%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
WAVES 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,458 Decreased By -7.6 (-0.17%)
BR30 15,917 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,338 Decreased By -101.1 (-0.23%)
KSE30 16,923 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

  • Group decides to support the opposition's candidate against the PML-Q leader
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan's group has refused to support the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the ruling party's candidate for Punjab's chief minister, reported Aaj News on Wednesday.

"We will support the opposition against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi," a spokesperson of the Aleem Khan group confirmed, saying that every loyal worker of the PTI had apprehensions about the PML-Q leader's nomination.

PTI announces Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister candidate

"Is there no one from the PTI who could become Punjab's chief minister?" he asked.

The development comes after the ruling party on Monday announced to support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister.

Usman Buzdar has stepped down as the Punjab chief minister, as the ruling party looks to garner support ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Usman Buzdar steps down, PTI to support Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab CM

However, the government's challenges appear to grow as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced on Wednesday that it had ratified the agreement between the party and the opposition on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leaders Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque have also resigned from the federal cabinet.

Aleem Khan Imran Khan Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Shujaat

Comments

1000 characters

Aleem Khan's group refuses to vote for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

ECC approves indigenous gas supply to two SNGPL-based urea plants

Banks asked to ensure security of deposits, data

Careem Pay gets SBP’s In-Principle Approval for EMI licence

Saudi Arabia may raise May crude prices to Asia to new record levels

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

Government critic prevented from leaving India

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Read more stories