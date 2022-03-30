Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

A petition seeking an inquiry into a "written letter" referred to by Prime Minister Imran Khan over the weekend has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday. The PM said the letter contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy against him.

This comes as the PM said he will show senior journalists the letter.

The petition filed by SC Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta said that the situaiton was "extraordinary", and required immediate steps to ease the mental agony of Pakistanis caused by this development, it was reported.

The petitioner wants civil and military authorities to investigate the letter.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had said that questions were being asked regarding the letter Khan referred to during his speech at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on Sunday.

Umar said the PM had decided to share the letter with the chief justice when the need arises, adding that the CJP is a "well-respected" and "credible man".

PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

"The PM said that on the nation's behalf, if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court," said Umar.

He said due to its "sensitivity", the letter had so far been shared with only a select few of the civil-military leadership.

He added that the letter is dated before the no-confidence motion was submitted, which is "a point of concern".

During his speech on Sunday, Khan had said that ongoing efforts to pressure his political party, and topple the government are being funded by foreign powers who are looking to influence the country's foreign policy.

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

“We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back…if anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM had said.

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us … we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared.

Umar, however, declined to discuss the origin of the letter or further details when asked follow-up questions by reporters during the press conference.