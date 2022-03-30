ANL 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.42%)
ASC 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
AVN 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.88%)
FFL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.25%)
GGGL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.96%)
GGL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
GTECH 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.57%)
KOSM 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
MLCF 35.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PACE 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.98%)
SNGP 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.59%)
TREET 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TRG 76.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.3%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
WAVES 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
BR100 4,437 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.62%)
BR30 15,862 Decreased By -140.2 (-0.88%)
KSE100 44,163 Decreased By -275.9 (-0.62%)
KSE30 16,857 Decreased By -126.8 (-0.75%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plea seeking details of 'written letter' filed in Supreme Court

  • Petitioner says situation required 'immediate steps'
BR Web Desk 30 Mar, 2022

A petition seeking an inquiry into a "written letter" referred to by Prime Minister Imran Khan over the weekend has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday. The PM said the letter contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy against him.

This comes as the PM said he will show senior journalists the letter.

The petition filed by SC Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta said that the situaiton was "extraordinary", and required immediate steps to ease the mental agony of Pakistanis caused by this development, it was reported.

The petitioner wants civil and military authorities to investigate the letter.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had said that questions were being asked regarding the letter Khan referred to during his speech at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on Sunday.

Umar said the PM had decided to share the letter with the chief justice when the need arises, adding that the CJP is a "well-respected" and "credible man".

PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

"The PM said that on the nation's behalf, if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court," said Umar.

He said due to its "sensitivity", the letter had so far been shared with only a select few of the civil-military leadership.

He added that the letter is dated before the no-confidence motion was submitted, which is "a point of concern".

During his speech on Sunday, Khan had said that ongoing efforts to pressure his political party, and topple the government are being funded by foreign powers who are looking to influence the country's foreign policy.

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

“We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back…if anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM had said.

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us … we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared.

Umar, however, declined to discuss the origin of the letter or further details when asked follow-up questions by reporters during the press conference.

