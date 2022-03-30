ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
ASC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
ASL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
AVN 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.03%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGGL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.44%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
GTECH 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.85%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.07%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MLCF 35.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.6%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
TELE 13.17 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.22%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
TPLP 19.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.87%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TRG 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
UNITY 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.28%)
WAVES 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
BR100 4,445 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.46%)
BR30 16,022 Increased By 19.4 (0.12%)
KSE100 44,234 Decreased By -204.9 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,899 Decreased By -84.2 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,349
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,549
19424hr
Sindh
575,109
Punjab
504,962
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,058
KPK
218,988
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Handset imports: cooling down?

BR Research 30 Mar, 2022

The hitherto-surging cellphone imports are catching their breath this fiscal. As per the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the mobile phone imports declined by 9 percent year-on-year to settle at $1.22 billion in the Jul-Feb period of FY22. For comparison’s sake, during the same period last fiscal (8MFY21), these imports had gone up by 90 percent year-on-year, and in the fiscal before that (8MFY20), the yearly growth rate was 94 percent. Folks who were afraid about large forex burn on phones can relax!

During 8MFY22, the decline in mobile phone imports has provided $125 million in forex savings relative to the same period last fiscal, as per the SBP data. It remains to be seen if this declining trend will sustain until the fiscal close. In terms of share in imports, mobile handsets contributed 2.6 percent of Pakistan’s overall merchandise imports of $47.9 billion in 8MFY22 (down from 4.2 percent share it had in 8MFY21).

It must be noted that the import reading from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows 8 percent year-on-year growth in mobile phone imports, which clocked $1.41 billion during 8MFY22. That’s an increment of $100 million compared to the same period last fiscal. The PBS trade data is based on shipments, whereas the SBP provided payments-based trade data.

Cellphone imports last fiscal had a worrying rise, as Pakistan imported $1.97 billion worth of mobile phones in FY21, as per SBP data, showing a growth of 80 percent compared to $1.1 billion during FY20. At the pace that has been seen during 8MFY22, mobile phone imports may close around $1.8 billion mark for the whole of FY22 – a potential forex saving of almost $200 million. That’s not a lot of money on the grand scale of overall import bill, but it is still significant to actually save forex on these imports.

There has been a trend of volumes of CBU imports (finished mobile phones) being overtaken by rising volumes of CKD/SKD imports (used in local assembly of mobile phones). Back in FY21, PBS data show that imports of CKD/SKD mobile phones jumped to 18.53 million units, a sudden and huge growth of 947 percent year-on-year. Whereas the CBU mobile phone imports were 21.8 million, growing by 12 percent year-on-year.

There has been a conscious policy shift by the government in recent years to promote local assembly of mobile phones, for which the PTA’s DIRBS (Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System) mechanism really came in handy to counter illegal imports. Reduced traveling during pandemic also curbed grey flows. It isn’t clear what’s happening in FY22, but it appears that CBU imports (whose per unit value is, on average, twice as large as CKD/SKD) are falling in FY22 amid rising CKD/SKD imports.

In fact, the latest data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority shows a sharper shift in favor of local assembly. During CY21, commercial imports of mobile phones (CBUs) stood at 10.26 million units, down 58 percent year-on-year; whereas local assembly of mobile phones reached 24.66 million units in CY21, up 89 percent year-on-year. Let’s see what the rest of this fiscal has in store for handset imports!

State Bank of Pakistan Pakistan Telecommunication Authority mobile phone imports cellphone import

Comments

1000 characters

Handset imports: cooling down?

Bhootani too joins opposition: Zardari says Elahi won’t be able to form Punjab govt

Power load-shedding may stay in Ramazan

Finance ministry releases report: Intensity of risks may hit domestic economic activities

PRs for SME financing amended: Five-year-old small, medium enterprises to be considered startups: SBP

‘Roshan Equity’, ‘RAAST’ well executed by banks, CDC: SBP governor

EDF: ECC approves Rs4.5bn supplementary grant

Tax relief anticipation: Ghee makers stop clearance of consignments

Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM reiterates principled position

WB drops Sindh social sector project

PESCO: Proposal to recruit prayer leaders to check power theft

Read more stories