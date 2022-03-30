DC visits Red Crescent General Hospital Latifabad

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeemur-Rehman Memon has said that the Red Crescent General Hospital having modern facilities was catering the need of thousands of people of Hyderabad.

This he said during his visit to District Red Crescent General Hospital Latifabad No. 6 and Red Crescent Cardio Hospital Latifabad No. 2 along with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro today.

Chairman Red Crescent Hyderabad Abdul Sattar Jatoo, MS Dr Humayun Anjum, DMS Dr Khadim Qureshi, Hospital Supervisor Syed Shah Rukh, Member Executive Committee Dr Aliuddin and others were also present on the occasion.

