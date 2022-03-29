ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six Pakistanis among eight UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo: ISPR

BR Web Desk Updated 29 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Eight United Nations peacekeepers, including six Pakistanis were killed in a helicopter crash in Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, the Pakistani military's media wing said.

“On Mar 29, 2022, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, a PUMA Helicopter crashed. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. Eight UN peacekeepers on board including six Pakistanis Officers/ soldiers have embraced martyrdom,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Those who embraced martyrdom include: Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active participation in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices,” the statement concluded.

DRCongo helicopter crash Pakistan military United Nations peacekeepers

Comments

1000 characters

Six Pakistanis among eight UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo: ISPR

KSE-100 gains 505 points as volume registers substantial increase

Reopening of Khunjerab Pass to facilitate Pak-China trade, says Dawood

Abbasi urges govt to share 'threat letter' in parliament

PM Imran directs PTI lawmakers to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion

Rupee falls to yet another all-time low against US dollar

Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

US authorizes fourth Covid shot for over 50s

China says US representative will attend Afghanistan meeting in China

Tight energy market pushes Pakistan towards Afghan coal: report

Read more stories