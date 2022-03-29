Six Pakistanis among eight UN peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash in DR Congo: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Eight United Nations peacekeepers, including six Pakistanis were killed in a helicopter crash in Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, the Pakistani military's media wing said.

“On Mar 29, 2022, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, a PUMA Helicopter crashed. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. Eight UN peacekeepers on board including six Pakistanis Officers/ soldiers have embraced martyrdom,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Those who embraced martyrdom include: Lt Col Asif Ali Awan, Pilot, Maj Saad Nomani, Co Pilot, Maj Faizan Ali, N/Sub Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, Crew Chief and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

“Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active participation in various UN Peacekeeping missions. Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices,” the statement concluded.