ANL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.11%)
ASC 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.54%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.64%)
AVN 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
BOP 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.33%)
FFL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.12%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (9.39%)
GGL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (7.54%)
GTECH 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.33%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.63%)
PACE 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
PRL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.94%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.3%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.55%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.35%)
TREET 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.78%)
TRG 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.33%)
WAVES 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.55%)
YOUW 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
BR100 4,465 Increased By 62.4 (1.42%)
BR30 16,002 Increased By 303.1 (1.93%)
KSE100 44,439 Increased By 505.1 (1.15%)
KSE30 16,983 Increased By 189.8 (1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Egypt, Qatar sign $5bn in investment deals

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

CAIRO: Egypt and Qatar have agreed to sign investment deals worth $5 billion, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement on Tuesday, as the two countries rebuild relations following a regional diplomatic feud.

The cabinet gave no details of the investments and partnerships, announced during a visit to Cairo by the Qatari ministers of foreign affairs and finance, saying only that they would be for the "coming period".

Egypt is facing new financial pressures linked to the war in Ukraine, which is pushing up the cost of its large wheat import needs and hitting Red Sea tourism.

In January last year Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed to end a dispute that had seen them boycott Qatar since 2017 over charges it supported terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

Israel's US, Arab partners close ranks on Iran and urge Palestine talks

Egypt's foreign minister said on Monday that the two countries were setting up a joint committee to strengthen cooperation across different fields.

Egypt, Qatar relation Egyptian cabinet

Comments

1000 characters

Egypt, Qatar sign $5bn in investment deals

Rupee falls to yet another all-time low against US dollar

PM ready to share 'letter' with CJP: Asad Umar

PML-Q’s Shujaat labels reports of rift in party as ‘baseless’

Unprotected Russian soldiers disturbed radioactive dust in Chernobyl's 'Red Forest', workers say

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, stable demand

Emirates will continue flying to Russia until told not to by owners: president

Buoyant bitcoin helps market cruise past $2 trillion

Foreign minister Qureshi departs for China

KCR: Ecnec refuses sovereign guarantee

SECP approves first debt ‘Exchange Traded Fund’ for listing on PSX

Read more stories