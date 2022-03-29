ANL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
PML-Q’s Shujaat labels reports of rift in party as ‘baseless’

  • Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain says all decisions in the family are taken with his consent
BR Web Desk 29 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain denied on Tuesday reports of a rift within the Chaudhry family and the party, Aaj News reported.

In a statement, Hussain said that his family and the party are on “one page”.

“I do not believe in giving explanations but I would like to say that I am considered the head of the family,” he said, adding that all decisions in the family are taken with his consent.

He added that some rumours were being circulated about alleged differences within his family and termed them “baseless”.

His statement comes after PML-Q’s MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema resigned as federal minister and said he would vote in favour of the opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his resignation letter submitted to the prime minister, Cheema said he was “constrained to tender my resignation with immediate effect due to the inability of the government to bring stability to the democratic institutions and resolve serious governance issue[s] in the provinces”.

On Monday, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced Elahi as its candidate to replace Usman Buzdar.

Buzdar stepped down as chief minister Punjab the same day, creating space for Elahi who has been intensely lobbying to get the most coveted slot of chief minister of the country’s largest province.

Sources said Elahi held a one-on-one meeting with PM Khan at his Bani Gala residence, in which he was given the task to reach out to “hostile” lawmakers of the opposition in order to defeat the no-confidence motion.

The PML-Q leader assured the prime minister that he would live up to this expectation, and the dreams of those who wish to remove the prime minister would be shattered to bits.

Usman Buzdar steps down, PTI to support Pervez Elahi as its candidate for Punjab CM

Following the secretive huddle between the two bigwigs of the country which took place far from the media glare, the special assistant to the prime minister on political communications Shahbaz Gill, took to Twitter and said: “PTI will support Chaudhary Pervez Elahi as chief ministerial candidate. PML-Q announces support to the prime minister in the no-confidence motion”.

