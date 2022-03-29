ANL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.51%)
ASC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.42%)
ASL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
AVN 90.88 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (3.39%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.31%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.79%)
GGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.69%)
GTECH 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.67%)
HUMNL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.49%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.39%)
PTC 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.97%)
TELE 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.29%)
TPL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.84%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.64%)
TREET 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.22%)
TRG 78.95 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.27%)
UNITY 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.44%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.03%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
YOUW 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
BR100 4,450 Increased By 47.1 (1.07%)
BR30 16,006 Increased By 307.1 (1.96%)
KSE100 44,304 Increased By 370.7 (0.84%)
KSE30 16,946 Increased By 152.4 (0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,347
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,355
26924hr
Sindh
574,989
Punjab
504,926
Balochistan
35,471
Islamabad
135,048
KPK
218,968
Dalian iron ore inches higher in volatile trade; transaction fee hike plan weighs

Reuters 29 Mar, 2022

Chinese iron ore futures ticked higher in rangebound trade on Tuesday, as caution prevailed after the Dalian Commodity Exchange announced transaction fee hike for the benchmark contract and higher margin requirement for speculative trading.

The most-traded Dalian iron ore for September delivery ended the morning session 0.2% higher at 864.50 yuan ($135.72) a tonne, after swinging between losses and gains. It scaled a seven-month peak at 882.50 yuan on Monday.

The steelmaking ingredient's most-active May contract on the Singapore Exchange shed 0.3% to $154.50 a tonne. Spot iron ore in China was, however, cheaper at $152.50 a tonne, as of Monday, based on SteelHome consultancy data.

Benchmark iron ore jumps

The Chinese bourse said it would raise the transaction fee for the September iron ore contract from March 30.

The margin requirement for speculative trading of May and September iron ore contracts would be raised to 15% from 12% from settlement on March 30.

The bourse required all its members to "send risk alerts to the clients and intensify the prevention of market risks, so as to ensure the smooth market operation".

Dalian iron ore has risen about 30% this year notwithstanding recent moves by Chinese authorities to curb a rally amid concerns about inflation as commodity prices soared.

Iron ore's recent advance also came despite lockdowns in China to contain a COVID-19 surge that could further dampen growth prospects for the top steel producer and metals consumer.

"Expectations of policy support in China outweighed concerns of weaker demand amid lockdowns," ANZ commodity strategists said in a note.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.4%.

Stainless steel was down 1.9%, extending losses as prices of raw material nickel retreated from last week's record rally.

Dalian coking coal climbed 2.1% and coke rose 1.7%.

iron ore futures iron ore prices iron ore export

