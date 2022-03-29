Ukraine says has ‘proof’ of use of banned weapons

KYIV: Ukraine has proof Russian forces have used banned cluster bombs in two southern regions of the country, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Monday. Cluster bombs spread dozens of tiny explosive charges across an area, some of which may not immediately explode and in effect become anti-personnel mines that pose a threat to civilians long after a conflict ends.

Pressure groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said they have collected proof of use of cluster bombs in areas where civilians were present in Ukraine. A UN treaty concluded in 1997 baned the use of anti-personnel mines, but neither Russia nor the United States signed, although Ukraine did.

Asked by journalists about the use of such munitions by Russians in their bombardments of the Ukrainian capital since the invasion began over a month ago, Venediktova said she didn’t have concrete proof but that investigations were under way.