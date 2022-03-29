ANL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
Ishrat visits JS Bank to celebrate launch of his autobiography

Press Release 29 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan hosted a book signing ceremony at its head office in honour of the recently published biography written by Sibtain Naqvi titled “Unravelling Gordian Knots – The Works & Worlds of Dr Ishrat Husain”. The book provides an informative, absorbing, and inspiring account on the life journey of Dr Ishrat Husain, from that of a refugee from pre-partition subcontinent to his impactful tenures in the Pakistani Civil Services, World Bank, State Bank of Pakistan, Government Service and Academia.

Present at the ceremony were Dr Ishrat Husain, Basir Shamsie President & CEO, JS Bank, as well as the senior JS Bank management team. During his visit Dr Ishrat who has served as Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms & Austerity and IBA Dean and Director shared thoughts and insights into how Pakistan has progressed, the growth potential in the banking industry and his aspirations for the financial industry in the future.

The JS Bank team took this opportunity to share the initiatives the Bank has taken since its inception. The Bank currently holds a leading position in SME, housing finance, and the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES), the flagship program of the Government of Pakistan. The Bank has also launched Pakistan’s first customizable digital experience, Zindigi, which offers the most comprehensive product suite in the market and an easy-to-use interface, allowing users to access all financial services alongside industry-first use cases like digital investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Basir Shamsie stated that the book comprehensively narrates Dr Husain’s lifelong efforts to create a real-world difference through promoting education for all walks of life, building institutions and driving reforms.

JS Bank commends the efforts of visionary people such as Dr Ishrat, who have delivered a lifetime of service to our homeland.

