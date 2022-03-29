Import of almonds: customs values revised

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation, Karachi has revised customs values, between $1.25 per kg and $2.35 per kg, on the import of almonds (shelled/without shell cover) from Iran, Afghanistan, USA, and Australia from March 18, 2022.

The directorate has also revised customs values, within the range of $2.05 per kg and $3.98per kg, on the import of branded olives of all origins.

In this regard, the directorate has issued two valuation rulings.

According to the first ruling, customs values of almonds were earlier determined and notified vide Valuation Ruling No 1209/2017. Trade representatives of Balochistan in Quetta approached the Chief Collector of Customs, Balochistan and requested that the import values of “almonds” as imported via land route, from Afghanistan and/or Iran may be determined afresh.

Therefore, an exercise was undertaken, in exercise of powers conferred under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 to determine the customs values of the noted items.

Consultative meeting with representatives of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held.

The valuation was determined under Section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. Transaction Value Method given under sub-section (1) of section 25 of the Act ibid was found to be inapplicable in the absence of requisite information. “Identical and Similar Goods” valuation method could not be relied upon because of the absence of evidence of qualities, and quantities (commercial level).

Consequently, the database at the PRAL, and market information were examined and the Fall Back Method was resorted to, to arrive at assessable Customs values of almonds imported through land border Customs Stations of Balochistan.

All the information, gathered in this manner, were analysed and evaluated.

Keeping in view findings of this exercise, Customs values of almonds are determined. The almonds, when imported from Afghanistan and/or Iran, via land-border Customs Stations, shall be assessed to applicable duty/taxes, at the specified customs values. In case of import of value added almonds like salted, roasted etc. up to 20 percent loading on the above determined values is advised.

Through another ruling, the directorate has specified earlier, the customs value of olives was determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969 vide Valuation Ruling No 956/2016.

Since the valuation ruling was more than five years old, an exercise was carried out by the Directorate General to determine the customs value of olives according to the prevailing international price trend of these goods.

Finally, the PRAL database, market information and international prices through Web were examined thoroughly. All the information so gathered was analysed for determination of customs value of the subject good.

Consequently, the Fall Back Method as provided under section 25(9) of the. Customs Act, 1969 was applied to arrive at assessable customs value of olives, the ruling added.

