KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 222,040 tons of cargo comprising 124,437 tonnes of import cargo and 97,603 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 124,437 comprised of 111,624 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,349 tonnes of Soya Bean Seed and 7,464 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 97,603 tonnes comprised of 56,148 tonnes of containerized cargo, 755 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 17,200 tonnes of Clinkers, 20,500 tonnes of Talc Powder and 3,000 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

—Approximately, 7287 containers comprising of 4623 containers import and 2664 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1238 of 20’s and 1655 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 37 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 618 of 20’s and 415 of 40’s loaded containers while 170 of 20’s and 523 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 08 ships namely, Jehan Brothers II, Oel Kedarnath, Thorswind, Xin Wu Han, Berlin Express, Spring 3, Diyala and Zi Jing Song have berth at Karachi Port.

Around 07 ships namely, MT Karachi, Ever Ursula, Stolt Island, OOCL Guangzhou, Northern Dedication, Thorswind and Celsius Naples have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 12 cargoes, namely MT Quetta, TS Mumbai, Kota Nilam, SL Tweety, Independent Spirit, Hilda, Dover Highway, Universal Bangkok, MSC Malin, APL Oregon, Hiundai Oakland and AAL Dalian were expected to reach at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by seven ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, an edible oil tanker ‘Silver Ellie’ left the Port on Monday morning, while three more ships, Hua Lin Wan, Xin Hai Tong 10 and Arion are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 88,801 tonnes, comprising 73,416 tonnes imports cargo and 15,385 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 293 Containers (170 TEUs Imports and 123 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, five ships, Birte Selmer, Serengeti, MSC Adonis, APL Oregon and Teera Bhum & two more ships, Rosa and Asia Liberty carrying Peas, Mogas, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO, QICT and LCT on Monday, 28th March, while two more Container ships, Maersk Denver and MSC Sasha are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 29th March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022