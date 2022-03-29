Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
29 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 28, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 182.00 182.50 DKK 26.31 26.41
SAUDI A RIYAL 48.00 48.50 NOK 20.60 20.70
UAE DIRHAM 49.70 50.20 SEK 18.83 18.93
EURO 197.00 199.00 AUD $ 134.50 136.00
UK POUND 236.00 238.50 CAD $ 143.50 145.00
JAPANI YEN 1.43570 1.45570 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50
CHF 191.35 192.35 CHINESE YUAN 28.00 29.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
