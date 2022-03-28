Denmark to ban Russia, Belarus from trading in Danish currency

COPENHAGEN: The Danish government said on Monday it had secured parliamentary backing for a proposed bill to ban trading of currency and equities in Danish crowns with Russia and Belarus.

The bill will introduce a ban on selling, delivering, transferring or exporting cash and securities in Danish crowns to individuals or other entities in Russia and Belarus, the Danish Business Minister Simon Kollerup said in a letter to parliament.

The minister said he had proposed fast-tracking parliamentary approval and expected it would be passed on Thursday “in order to eliminate as soon as possible the possibility of circumventing EU measures by making use of the Danish crown.”

Denmark is a member of the European Union but is not part of the euro zone.