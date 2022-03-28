ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.64%)
GGL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.47%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
TREET 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 9.1 (0.21%)
BR30 15,528 Increased By 110.9 (0.72%)
KSE100 43,605 Increased By 54.2 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,660 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Sterling edges higher versus euro, falls against dollar

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

Sterling edged higher versus the euro on Monday, with investors focusing on the Bank of England’s next moves to tame inflation while avoiding recession risks.

The pound lost ground against a strengthening dollar as concerns about a prolonged war in Ukraine boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will give a speech on Monday; Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent will speak on Wednesday.

“We will be paying close attention to any clues around how the Monetary Policy Committee” may balance the need of bringing inflation down to its 2% target against avoiding an economic downturn, Deutsche Bank analysts said in their weekly note.

Sterling holds at 2-week high after Spring statement

The pound rose 0.05% to 83.32 pence per euro/ Against the US dollar, it fell 0.25% to $1.315, not far from the $1.3 it hit on March 15, the lowest level since November 2020.

“EUR and GBP have indeed moved in tandem in recent weeks, and EUR/GBP may not weaken much more below the 0.8300 mark,” ING analysts said in a note to clients.

“Cable, instead, may well extend its current downtrend towards the key 1.3000 support,” they added.

Recent policy updates from the BoE and Fed kept downward pressure on Sterling as the BoE’s last monetary policy meeting signalled more caution over plans for further policy tightening. But from now on, the market reaction might not follow the usual path in which the pound strengthens when rates rise.

“This is the second consecutive meeting where the BoE has hiked rates with a tinge of regret and goes to heart of why we think UK rate hikes may not necessarily be constructive for the pound,” BofA analysts said in a research note.

The BoE raised interest rates on March 17 but it softened its language on the need for more increases.

“Simply put, the Bank of England is hiking for the wrong reasons and sounding defensive whilst the Fed is hiking for the right reasons and sounding increasingly hawkish,” they added.

BofA’s proprietary BoE Mood Indicator recently rose to its most hawkish reading on record.

