ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.25%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
FNEL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.4%)
GGGL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.47%)
GGL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.88%)
GTECH 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.48%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
TPLP 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.67%)
TREET 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
TRG 77.64 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.97%)
UNITY 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,368 Increased By 17.4 (0.4%)
BR30 15,578 Increased By 160.9 (1.04%)
KSE100 43,650 Increased By 98.6 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,688 Increased By 30.8 (0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Barclays hit by $590 million loss on bond blunder

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

LONDON: British bank Barclays disclosed on Monday around a 450 million pound ($591.80 million) loss on mishandled structured products and said this meant it would have to delay a share buyback.

The lender said securities offered and sold by its structured products business for a period of around a year had exceeded the registered amount for sale, meaning they would have to be bought back at their original purchase price.

The 450 million pounds loss figure was Barclays’ “best estimate at this time”, the bank said, cutting its core capital ratio down to the middle of its 13-14% target range.

Barclays said it would delay a planned 1 billion pound share buyback until the second quarter, adding that it had commissioned an independent review of the matter.

Regulators are also conducting inquiries and requesting information, the bank said.

Shares in the bank were down 3% in early trading.

Barclays’ wider investment bank had previously proved a stellar performer for the group over recent years, helping it post a record annual profit for 2021.

Analysts at Shore Capital said in a note that the bank appeared to be “tripping over its shoelaces”.

While the current share buyback has only been delayed, the error could reduce future capital distributions to shareholders by the bank, the note added.

Barclays British bank Barclays

Comments

1000 characters

Barclays hit by $590 million loss on bond blunder

US-led West seeks to topple PTI govt?

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Oil slumps as Shanghai lockdown exacerbates fear of weaker demand

Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

MPCL commences first gas from Tipu compartment of 'Goru B' reservoir

UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Read more stories