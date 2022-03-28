ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.13%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.64%)
GGL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.38%)
GTECH 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.41%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.51%)
TELE 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
TREET 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.59%)
UNITY 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,360 Increased By 9.5 (0.22%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 115.9 (0.75%)
KSE100 43,615 Increased By 64 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,666 Increased By 8.7 (0.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
UN Security Council asks Taliban to allow Afghan girls to attend school

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

The United Nations Security Council has expressed deep concern over a decision by Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to deny girls access to high school education and called on the group to reopen schools for female students without delay.

“The members of the Security Council … reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls,” a statement from the United Nations on Sunday said.

Last week, the Taliban backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.

The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the decision, U.S. officials said on Friday.

The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Special Representative for Afghanistan, to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.

