ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.33%)
ASC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
ASL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
AVN 88.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.15%)
BOP 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
CNERGY 5.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
FNEL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.76%)
GGGL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.64%)
GGL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
MLCF 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.47%)
PACE 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.31%)
TELE 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.3%)
TPLP 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.5%)
TREET 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
TRG 77.20 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.39%)
UNITY 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WAVES 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,363 Increased By 13 (0.3%)
BR30 15,552 Increased By 134.3 (0.87%)
KSE100 43,603 Increased By 52.3 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,660 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
UAE will work with OPEC+ to stabilise oil market, says energy minister

Reuters 28 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.

He said the UAE was doing its best to raise capacity to 5 million barrels per day (bpd) but that did not mean it wanted to act on its own or leave OPEC+, a group that includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others. "We as a country are trying to do our best.

We are investing and raising our capacity to 5 million barrels," said Mazrouei. "But that does not mean that we will leave OPEC+ or do something unilateral. We will work with this group to ensure that the market is stable."

The oil market has been volatile, buffeted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the expansion of COVID-related lockdowns in China, the world's largest crude importer.

Benchmark Brent crude surged 11.5% last week on concerns that sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis would start to bite into its production and exports.

It was down more than 3% on Monday. In the short term, energy markets could tighten with oil demand up almost 3 million bpd over the last year, said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

He said volatility in prices was the result of an underlying structural issue and demand was expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year.

OPEC+ United Arab Emirates MENA

