Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, addressing a press conference along with Shahzain Bugti, on the eve of the latter’s resigning from the federal cabinet said that this is a timely and courageous decision by Shahzain Bugti.

He said that many respectable politicians who truly represented their constituencies made efforts to raise their voice for the people. He said: “Imran Khan betrayed his allies the same way that he ditched the people and the opposition. As long as true representatives of Balochistan and all of the country do not come forward, the problems of the people cannot be solved.”

He said: “We are grateful to the Jamhoori Wattan Party and Shahzain Bugti for taking this brave decision. The issues of Balochistan are very complicated and the people of Balochistan have not gotten justice. If we have to save Pakistan, we have to give justice to the people.”

The PPP chairman said that those who are trying to harm Pakistan are wrong to think that they can hurt Pakistan through Balochistan. When we hold free and fair elections, true representatives from all over the country will be elected. Then, the decisions we take together will be for the benefit of the country, says Bilawal.

He said that as far as the surprise is concerned, Imran Khan has lost his majority already and it is too late now. All this propaganda and pressurising will not work now.

He said: “The opposition believes in democracy and will use democratic means to drive out this ‘undemocratic man’. We would like to congratulate the country on Imran losing his majority and government. Attacking the parliament and threatening of an emergency are all signs of a desperate man.”

The people of Pakistan have learned that the meaning of ‘Naya Pakistan’ is destruction, unemployment and poverty. We will try to help the country emerge from this crisis together, Bilawal said.

Jamhoori Watan Party leader and special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on reconciliation and harmony in Balochistan, Shahzain Bugti, announced on Sunday his resignation from the federal cabinet citing a lack of development in the province.

Bugti said that the government had failed to deliver in Balochistan. “The federal government gave us hope that things will improve but the people have been disappointed,” he said, announcing his resignation from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

“We are standing with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and will do whatever we can,” he said.

Elaborating on his grievances, he said that when the prime minister first came into power he promised to focus on South Balochistan and under-developed areas. “But he failed to do so.”

The MNA also alleged that insurgency grew during the PTI government’s tenure due to its negligence. “I have done everything except for banging my head into the wall. [...] Imran Khan says everyone is corrupt. [But] put the evidence in front of the people, they will decide. But all you do is use wrong words.”

He added that the government had announced a development package for South Punjab but had ignored Balochistan. “You couldn’t allocate Rs4bn for the province. Do you consider the province your last priority?”