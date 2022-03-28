ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Azerbaijani envoy discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan with governor

APP 28 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Farhadov Sunday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House and discussed with him promotion of bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest, Kashmir and Afghanistan.

The governor shared with the ambassador the steps taken by Pakistan for peace and eradication of terrorism in country and the region at large. He also spoke about the current situation in Kashmir and Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan have a long-standing religious, cultural and historical relationship which was a sign of strong ties between the two countries. Governor Sarwar said that there were vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, and energy between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, adding that the development of high-level relations between the two countries was a welcoming sign. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was striving for maintaining peace in the region. “We urge the world to play its role in elimination of atrocities in Kashmir and Palestine and for establishment of peace,” he said.

A strong and stable Afghanistan was also necessary for peace for which the world must play its part in economic development and providing basic amenities to the people, he said.

Ambassador Khazar Farhadov said that relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan have always been exemplary and the two countries stand by each other in difficult times. The role of Pakistan in establishing peace and eradicating terrorism was praiseworthy, he added.

Kashmir Afghanistan Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Ambassador of Azerbaijan

Comments

1000 characters

Azerbaijani envoy discusses Kashmir, Afghanistan with governor

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories