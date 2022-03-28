ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,346
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,086
18624hr
Sindh
574,803
Punjab
504,894
Balochistan
35,469
Islamabad
135,038
KPK
218,937
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SSUET holds 25th convocation

Recorder Report 28 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized its 25th Convocation with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students. Renowned Businessman Bashir Jan Muhammad was the chief guest of the event.

On this occasion, around 1100 degrees were awarded to the pass-outs of BS and MS programme. Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, the renowned businessman and social icon Bashir Jan Muhammad said, “We all live in a complex environment where knowledge and skills only matter. Job situation is unpredictable and highly competitive. My advice to graduates is to keep updating their knowledge base throughout their career and get themselves prepared to cope with emerging technologies and advancements taking place in various fields and accept challenges boldly.”

He said that the university management has long period of proven track of successful development, the will, determination, and potential to bring change in university according to the dynamics of the environment. University has capacity for change.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Jawaid Anwar said the convocation is culmination of your tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life.

He announced that Sir Syed University will establish Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Chair at the campus. In the next phase, Engr Z A Nizami Chair and Engr Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan Chair will also be established. Engr Z A Nizami was the first Chancellor of Sir Syed University and President AMUOBA, while Engr Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan was the General Secretary of AMUOBA.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said the foundation stone of Jama Masjid Sir Syed has been laid at SSUET new campus situated at 200 acres of land in Education City, to initiate the construction work at the New Campus. Tree plantation drive in collaboration with Forest Department is also in full swing there.

Presenting progress report of Sir Syed University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that Today convocation is awarding 1,043 Bachelor and 54 Master degrees to the passing out students. It is to be noted that during the last 26 years, the university has produced 23,211 undergraduates, 561 graduates and 7 postgraduate students. He said that Sir Syed University as an important partner with Ministry of Information and established National Ideas Bank, inaugurated by the President Arif Alvi, to encourage all Pakistanis to innovate and develop new ideas. SSUET organized the Grand finale of NIB competition as National Host at Sir Syed Memorial Hall at Islamabad and President Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest of the event.

Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program seeks to produce educated and skilled youth in latest technology capable for self-employment and small entrepreneurship so that they can become an earning hand for their families. Sir Syed University has successfully been selected for the 3rd batch and the number of applications received for Batch 3 were 28,000 and 74% of the students of batch1 and batch 2 got jobs also.

Convenor Centre for Guidance, Career Planning & Placement, Sirj Khilji and IT Expert Saqib Jawaid were honoured with Gold Medal for their valuable services in the field of Guidance Centre and Information Technology respectively.

Students were also honoured with gold, silver and bronze medals for their outstanding achievements in their academic career. Areeshah Fatima (Bio-medical Engineering), Saima Shaheen (Computer Engineering), Muhammad Anus, (Electronic Engineering), Mirza Tariq Sulaman Baig (Telecommunication Engi-neering), Muhammad Asad Ullah, (Electrical Engin-eering), Syed Muhammad Ahsan (Computer Science), Umair Ullah Khan (Software Engineering), Sidra Tahir (Bioinformatics), Hafiz Hamza Irshad Siddiqui (Information Technology), Muhammad Naeem (Civil Engineering), Hafsa Farhan (Architecture), Ayesha Salam (Bachelor of Business Administrator) received gold medals for securing 1st position.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SSUET SSUET holds 25th convocation Renowned Businessman Bashir Jan Muhammad

Comments

1000 characters

SSUET holds 25th convocation

Financial crunch: MoF refuses subsidy on phosphatic, potash fertilizers

Shahzain Bugti quits federal cabinet, joins PDM

Objections of Sindh rejected: ECNEC approves phase-II of Greater Thal Canal

Nationwide protests if Afghan girls’ schools stay shut: activists

FBR seizes smuggled goods worth Rs450m in Balochistan

No American policy of regime change in Russia: US

NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000

Maryam accuses PM of using taxpayers’ money to organise his rallies

Nawaz accepts PML-Q’s condition of chief ministership?

Govt steals the spotlight through its ‘power show’?

Read more stories