SSUET holds 25th convocation

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized its 25th Convocation with traditional zeal that was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students. Renowned Businessman Bashir Jan Muhammad was the chief guest of the event.

On this occasion, around 1100 degrees were awarded to the pass-outs of BS and MS programme. Position holders were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals for securing highest marks in the respective disciplines.

Addressing the convocation, the renowned businessman and social icon Bashir Jan Muhammad said, “We all live in a complex environment where knowledge and skills only matter. Job situation is unpredictable and highly competitive. My advice to graduates is to keep updating their knowledge base throughout their career and get themselves prepared to cope with emerging technologies and advancements taking place in various fields and accept challenges boldly.”

He said that the university management has long period of proven track of successful development, the will, determination, and potential to bring change in university according to the dynamics of the environment. University has capacity for change.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology, Jawaid Anwar said the convocation is culmination of your tireless efforts with feeling of accomplishment in life.

He announced that Sir Syed University will establish Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Chair at the campus. In the next phase, Engr Z A Nizami Chair and Engr Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan Chair will also be established. Engr Z A Nizami was the first Chancellor of Sir Syed University and President AMUOBA, while Engr Muhammad Zakir Ali Khan was the General Secretary of AMUOBA.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said the foundation stone of Jama Masjid Sir Syed has been laid at SSUET new campus situated at 200 acres of land in Education City, to initiate the construction work at the New Campus. Tree plantation drive in collaboration with Forest Department is also in full swing there.

Presenting progress report of Sir Syed University, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that Today convocation is awarding 1,043 Bachelor and 54 Master degrees to the passing out students. It is to be noted that during the last 26 years, the university has produced 23,211 undergraduates, 561 graduates and 7 postgraduate students. He said that Sir Syed University as an important partner with Ministry of Information and established National Ideas Bank, inaugurated by the President Arif Alvi, to encourage all Pakistanis to innovate and develop new ideas. SSUET organized the Grand finale of NIB competition as National Host at Sir Syed Memorial Hall at Islamabad and President Arif Alvi was the Chief Guest of the event.

Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Program seeks to produce educated and skilled youth in latest technology capable for self-employment and small entrepreneurship so that they can become an earning hand for their families. Sir Syed University has successfully been selected for the 3rd batch and the number of applications received for Batch 3 were 28,000 and 74% of the students of batch1 and batch 2 got jobs also.

Convenor Centre for Guidance, Career Planning & Placement, Sirj Khilji and IT Expert Saqib Jawaid were honoured with Gold Medal for their valuable services in the field of Guidance Centre and Information Technology respectively.

Students were also honoured with gold, silver and bronze medals for their outstanding achievements in their academic career. Areeshah Fatima (Bio-medical Engineering), Saima Shaheen (Computer Engineering), Muhammad Anus, (Electronic Engineering), Mirza Tariq Sulaman Baig (Telecommunication Engi-neering), Muhammad Asad Ullah, (Electrical Engin-eering), Syed Muhammad Ahsan (Computer Science), Umair Ullah Khan (Software Engineering), Sidra Tahir (Bioinformatics), Hafiz Hamza Irshad Siddiqui (Information Technology), Muhammad Naeem (Civil Engineering), Hafsa Farhan (Architecture), Ayesha Salam (Bachelor of Business Administrator) received gold medals for securing 1st position.

